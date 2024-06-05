Can Aramco Win Over Western Investors Yet?

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s energy behemoth Aramco announced a secondary offering of shares that was estimated to bring in up to $13 billion. The offering represented 0.64% of the company’s total stock and was sold out within hours of the launch. The question is, who bought into the Saudi company? Details about the distribution of buyers are yet to emerge. For now, the only official information available is that demand for the stock overtook supply hours after Aramco’s banks started taking orders from institutional investors. Yet…