21 Oct, 23

Can Ecuador’s New President End The Security Crisis And Rebuild The Economy?

In a surprise development, center-right businessman Daniel Noboa defeated leftist lawyer Luisa González last Sunday to become Ecuador’s youngest-ever president. The election, triggered by incumbent president Guillermo Lasso’s decision to dissolve Ecuador’s National Assembly to avoid impeachment, was marred by an unprecedented level of violence. In a tragic first-time-ever event in Ecuador, a presidential candidate, anti-corruption campaigner Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated just days before the first voting…

