Can Guyana Avoid The Resource Curse?

Guyana has emerged as one of the world’s most exciting offshore oil plays. In a mere eight years, the tiny South American country of less than one million has gone from first discovery to pumping around 350,000 to 400,000 barrels of oil per day, with signs that Guyana will be lifting at least 1.2 million barrels daily by 2027. There are fears the former British colony will struggle to avoid the oil curse because of poor governance and weak democratic institutions. How the government in Georgetown manages the vast wealth flowing from…