16 Feb, 24

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?

UncategorizedNo Comments

  Hydrogen could be the next big thing in the automotive world. In its pathway to net zero by mid-century, the International Energy Agency projects that hydrogen will account for a full 16% of road transport. Moreover, some industry insiders believe that cars powered by hydrogen, either by combusting it like gasoline or by incorporating it into a fuel cell, could even overtake the prevalence of battery-powered electric vehicles in the coming years. Others think that’s a gross overestimation. But everyone agrees that hydrogen will likely…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.