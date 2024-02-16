Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?

Hydrogen could be the next big thing in the automotive world. In its pathway to net zero by mid-century, the International Energy Agency projects that hydrogen will account for a full 16% of road transport. Moreover, some industry insiders believe that cars powered by hydrogen, either by combusting it like gasoline or by incorporating it into a fuel cell, could even overtake the prevalence of battery-powered electric vehicles in the coming years. Others think that’s a gross overestimation. But everyone agrees that hydrogen will likely…