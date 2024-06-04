Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

Investing in the green transition, in the companies based in the Square Mile, is good for the climate fight and for our own economic development, says Chris Hayward Of the City’s many strengths, few have such global significance as our expertise in sustainable finance. Tomorrow, that talent and expertise will be on show at the City of London Corporation’s annual Net Zero Delivery Summit. London is ranked first is the Global Green Finance Index because we offer a one-stop-shop to investors, firms, and governments. In the Square Mile,…