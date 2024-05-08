Can Renewable ETFs Continue To Outperform Oil & Gas?

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in stocks related to the energy transition have outperformed the major funds tied to oil and gas firms over the past month as the decline in oil prices since mid-April dragged down shares of fossil fuel companies. The rebound in clean energy ETFs has just begun. But it could stop in its tracks if investor sentiment sours again amid persistently high interest rates and the U.S. political debate and divisions over ESG investments. The rising interest rates of the past two years have been a major drag…