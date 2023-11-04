Can Solid-State Batteries Solve The EV Revolution’s Biggest Problem?

As most major players and many new startups venture into the world of electric vehicles (EVs), many are racing to develop a solid-state battery that could vastly improve performance and safety. Companies worldwide are investing heavily in the technology needed to develop this type of battery in the hope they will be able to offer the EV with the most efficient battery on the market. As governments worldwide plan for the introduction of bans on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, many automakers are investing heavily in the rapid development…