Can Turkmenistan’s Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

Turkmenistan occupies a unique position in Central Asia as the lone state in the region enjoying a trade surplus with China. Nevertheless, Beijing’s diplomatic signals suggest that Turkmenistan isn’t a high priority for Chinese diplomats. According to a report published by the Turkmen government-connected website, Business Turkmenistan, first quarter trade turnover in 2024 between Ashgabat and China totaled almost $2.6 billion. Turkmenistan accounted for almost 92 percent of that figure, or $2.39 billion, via sales of natural gas to…