Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

A large project for carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Canada’s oil sands is struggling to obtain a contract for difference that would guarantee its developers a minimum carbon price, a representative of the project owners has told Reuters. Canada’s federal government is looking to support CCS projects to reduce the carbon emissions from the oil sands—one of the most carbon-intensive ways of pumping oil. The Pathways Alliance, which includes six of the largest oil and gas companies in Canada – Canadian Natural, Cenovus…