Canada’s LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Over the last year, the U.S. has been ramping up its natural gas production, with plans to develop several more LNG facilities in the south of the country. But it seems like it’s not the only country to have major gas ambitions, as Canada continues to work on a massive new export facility. Canada has long been planning to become an LNG exporter and thanks to the new development, its ambitions are ever closer, with the potential of supporting North America’s dominance in the global gas industry. Oil industry leaders in Canada have…