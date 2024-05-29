Canada’s Oil Resurgence is Doomed Without Younger Workers

Canada’s oil industry is booming, but companies in its top oil-producing province, Alberta, are struggling to hire and retain skilled talent to seize the opportunity of greater market access that the expanded Trans Mountain oil pipeline provides. Canadian oil production is rising and could rise by the most among all producers this year, analysts say. But a shortage of talent could make Canada’s renewed oil boom more difficult to sustain. As Boomers and Generation X are retiring, the next generations of the workforce…