07 Jan, 24

Canada’s Oil Sands Set for Expansion as Pipeline Nears Completion

UncategorizedNo Comments

Canada’s oil producers plan higher output for this year and expect to earn more from their heavy crude once the long-delayed expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline enters into service.   The start date of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion (TMX) is the key uncertainty this year for the Canadian oil industry, the benchmark Canadian heavy oil prices, and the revenues for the oil-producing province of Alberta.  Despite this uncertainty about the additional export capacity from Alberta’s oil sands, some of the biggest Canadian…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.