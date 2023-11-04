Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays

Canada’s energy regulator ordered Trans Mountain Corp to stop work on the Trans Mountain pipeline in a wetland area in British Columbia, according to a notice on Canada Energy Regulator’s website that cited non-compliance with environmental and safety regulations, adding to years of delays and piling on top of an already wealth of environmental opposition. CER ordered the work stoppage, citing “damaged and down amphibian exclusion fencing….including dewatering hoses strung overtop and pulling fence into wetland,”…