Canada’s Uranium Is Fueling the World’s Nuclear Energy Boom

Uranium production in Cigar Lake, Canada is the highest-grade in the world. Since 2014, the site has mined 105 million pounds of the radioactive metal, which is naturally occurring on Earth. It is the largest uranium mine on the planet. For context, an egg-sized amount of uranium fuel can generate as much electric power as 88 tonnes of coal. Given its vast uranium deposits, Canada has produced the most uranium worldwide since 1945. This graphic, via Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu shows cumulative uranium production by country in modern history,…