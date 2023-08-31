Canadian Engineers Make “Revolutionary” Hydrogen Breakthrough

Already one of the world’s top ten producers of hydrogen, Canada is at the forefront of the global effort to develop a sustainable hydrogen economy, and a recent breakthrough may just bring it closer to becoming one of the most important energy transition hubs on the planet. Canada is home to more than 100 hydrogen and fuel cell tech companies, and one of them has flipped the switch on a unique new hydrogen reactor in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Canadian company GH Power and its team of world-class engineers led by CEO Dave White…