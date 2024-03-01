Canadian Natural Resources Lifts Dividend After Posting Record Production

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ) is raising its quarterly dividend as it posted consensus-beating earnings for Q4, driven by record-high oil and natural gas production last year. Canadian Natural Resources, the biggest oil and gas producer in Canada by market capitalization, reported on Thursday adjusted earnings per share of US$1.72 (C$2.34) for the fourth quarter of 2023, higher than the average analyst estimate of US$1.58 (C$2.15) compiled by LSEG. The company boasted record oil and gas production volumes for…