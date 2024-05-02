Canadian Natural Resources Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ), the top oil and gas producer in Canada, reported lower-than-expected earnings for the first quarter, dragged down by weaker prices for synthetic crude oil and natural gas. Canadian Natural Resources reported on Thursday adjusted net earnings per share of US$1.00 (C$1.37), compared to the average analyst estimate of US$1.08 (C$1.48) per share, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters. While realized prices for crude were slightly higher than in Q4 2023, the realized natural gas prices and synthetic…