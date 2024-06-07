07 Jun, 24

Canadian Oil Executives Slam Proposed Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas Production

UncategorizedNo Comments

The chief executives of Canadian oil sands producers have spoken against plans by the federal government to impose a cap on carbon dioxide emissions from oil and gas production. Speaking at a House of Commons committee hearing, the CEOs of Suncor, Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy, Shell, and Enbridge, said the cap was unnecessary legislation, according to a Reuters report. “I do support a price on carbon across the economy because I believe that will drive the innovation, the economic incentives on all of our part to continue to improve our business,”…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.