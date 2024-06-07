Canadian Oil Executives Slam Proposed Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas Production

The chief executives of Canadian oil sands producers have spoken against plans by the federal government to impose a cap on carbon dioxide emissions from oil and gas production. Speaking at a House of Commons committee hearing, the CEOs of Suncor, Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy, Shell, and Enbridge, said the cap was unnecessary legislation, according to a Reuters report. “I do support a price on carbon across the economy because I believe that will drive the innovation, the economic incentives on all of our part to continue to improve our business,”…