Canadian Oil Sands Set for 15% Output Boost Says S&P Global

As Canadian oil sands companies pour money into optimization and efficiency, S&P Global Commodity Insights has upgraded its 10-year output for a 15% increase in oil sands production by 2030. In a Thursday report, S&P Global said it now expected Canadian oil sands to produce 3.8 million barrels per day by 2030–or 500,000 barrels per day more than currently–due to optimization efforts. The 15% increase compares to S&P Global’s earlier forecast that oil sands would see a 3% increase in production by 2030.…