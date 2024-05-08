Canadian Utilities Ltd. Plans Billion-Dollar Alberta Pipeline

Canadian Utilities Ltd has announced it will build a billion-dollar pipeline in Alberta to transport natural gas as demand soars amid industrial expansion in the province, Reuters reports. Construction is expected to begin on the new Yellowhead Mainline natural gas pipeline, which will feed a provincial petrochemicals plant and other industrial facilities, in 2026, with completion the following year, according to Reuters. The project requires regulatory approval and a final investment decision before proceeding. The 124-mile pipeline…