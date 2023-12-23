Carbon Capture: A Crucial Tool or a Costly Distraction?

While experts are sceptical about carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, it’s not stopping companies worldwide from investing heavily in the equipment as a means of decarbonisation. As oil and gas firms strive to continue pumping oil for so long as demand and national regulations permit, they must quickly find a way to decrease their carbon emissions – enter CCS. Companies working in hard-to-abate industries have been repeatedly called out for greenwashing by environmentalists who see CCS as a band-aid on a bullet wound, while…