Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

University of Edinburgh scientists have solved a decades-long puzzle and unveiled a near unbreakable substance that could rival diamond, as the hardest material on earth. Experts say the breakthrough opens doors for multifunctional materials to be used for industrial purposes including solar panels and photodetectors, protective coatings for cars and spaceships, and high-endurance cutting tools. The report about the successful production has been published in Advanced Materials. Researchers found that when carbon and nitrogen precursors were subjected…