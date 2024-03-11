Carbon Tariffs to Reshape Aluminum Market Dynamics in the EU

Via Metal Miner The European aluminum manufacturing industry is under attack from two short- and medium-term threats, both of which have the potential to significantly impact aluminum consumers across the region. Threat #1: Potential Russian Aluminum Ban, Aluminum Manufacturing Shortage The first threat is the widely debated possibility of the EU banning Russian aluminum. While the UK has already banned imports of Russian primary and semi-finished aluminum, the EU has left it up to member states and their consuming industries to self-sanction.…