Cargo Plane Startup Taking Turbine Transportation to New Heights

Meet the WindRunner. At a jaw-dropping 365 feet long and 79 feet tall, it’s a cargo plane unlike anything the world has seen before — stretching 80 feet longer than the current champ, the Russian Antonov An-124. Also unlike other massive planes, this one is built to carry just one specific kind of cargo: The world’s largest wind turbine blades, which could be longer than a football field in coming years. With the colossal Windrunner, Colorado startup Radia hopes to change the economics of wind energy (Radia) Don’t…