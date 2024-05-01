Cenovus Tops Earnings Forecast as Refining Jumps to Record

One of Canada’s biggest oil and gas companies, Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE), booked higher-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of 2024 amid strong oil and gas production and record throughput volumes at its refineries. Cenovus reported on Wednesday nearly doubled earnings per share of $0.45 (C$0.62) for Q1 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. The earnings were higher than the average analyst estimate of $0.39 (C$0.54), according to LSEG data cited by Reuters. For the first quarter of 2024, refining throughput…