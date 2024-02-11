Central Banks’ Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

Via SchiffGold.com, Total gold demand hit an all-time high in 2023, according to a recent report released by the World Gold Council. Last week, the World Gold Council (WGC) released its Gold Demand Trends report, which tracks developments in the demand for and use of gold around the world. Excluding over-the-counter (OTC) trade, 2023 gold demand fell slightly from 2022 to just under 4,500 tonnes. With OTC demand accounted for, last year’s demand peaked at 4,899 tonnes, the highest figure ever recorded. Investment in bars and coins varied…