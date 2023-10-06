Central Banks Continue To Boost Gold

Via SchiffGold.com, Central bank gold buying continues to sizzle. Central banks globally added a net 77 tons to their reserves in August, according to the latest data compiled by the World Gold Council. It was the third straight month of net purchases. Over the last three months, net gold buying by central banks totaled 219 tons. In March, April and May, central banks reported net gold sales, primarily due to Turkey selling 160 tons of gold over that three-month period. According to the World Gold Council, this was a specific response to local…