Centrica Shares Soar as Stability Returns to UK Energy Market

Centrica said today its plan to get the retail supply business back to a “sustainable” level of profit is two years ahead of schedule. The update will come as a relief for the company’s investors after years of instability in the UK energy supply and distribution market. The FTSE 100 company, which owns British Gas, the largest retail energy supplier in the UK, made the announcement this morning ahead of its annual general meeting. In a short update published to the market, the group said its retail supply and optimisation businesses…