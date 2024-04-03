Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

The key to long-term North American security has become inextricably tied to critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths elements. Without them, there will be no energy transition. And China dominates the entire playing field. That dire situation has prompted a host of new legislation in both the United States and Canada—all designed to position North America to shift market share from China. That situation means that the junior explorers and producers sitting on critical mineral…