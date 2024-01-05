ChAI’s 2024 Forecast For 5 Key Commodities

2023 has marked a significant shift in the commodities market compared to the tumultuous years of 2021 and 2022, which were characterised by extreme price volatility due to pandemic-induced supply and demand uncertainties. This year, we’ve witnessed unique trends across various commodities, and in this article, we’ll explore the developments and driving factors of five key commodities—Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Copper, Wheat, and Coffee—along with ChAI’s forecasts for 2024. Brent Crude Oil The story of crude oil in 2023 has…