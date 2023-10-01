01 Oct, 23

Challenges Escalate For The Wind Energy Industry

Europe and the United States risk missing their ambitious wind power installation targets as soaring costs, supply chain delays, and low electricity prices at auctions hamper development and lead to a cancelation of offshore wind projects.  Government targets were very ambitious even before the perfect storm in the wind power industry this year. Now, those targets could be out of reach if policies and auction schemes don’t change, analysts and industry officials say.    The wind power industry is growing in both the U.S.…

