Charting the Decade-Long Surge in Car Prices

New car prices have soared in recent years. As a result, those looking for a cheap new car have very few options in today’s market. While average transaction prices for new cars declined 1.4% year-over-year as of October, they have increased to an average price of $47,936—roughly a 60% increase over the last decade. In the following graphic, Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu shows the steep rise in new car costs, with data from Cox Automotive. New Vehicle Price Growth A host of factors can explain the jump in new car prices. These include…