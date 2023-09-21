Chevron Agrees To Terms That Could End Strike At LNG Facilities

Chevron has agreed to the terms and recommendations made by Australia’s Fair Work Commission in a move that could end the strikes at Australia’s LNG facilities. “After considering the recommendation, Chevron has accepted the recommendation to resolve all outstanding issues and finalise the agreements,” a Chevron spokesperson said on Thursday. “We have informed the Commissioner of our position and written to the unions and other employee bargaining representatives confirming our acceptance.” The union, however, has said only that it is meeting…