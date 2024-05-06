Chevron, Cheniere Confident Nat Gas Demand Will Boom

Giant Chevron and mid-cap Cheniere have said they are bullish on natural gas demand, which Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says he expects to beat expectations due to surging electricity consumption from big tech. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Wirth said that while the market for natural gas was evolving rapidly, making it difficult to pin down, he expects soaring electricity consumption from artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers, combined with efforts to electrify the American vehicle fleet and manufacturing, to spur global natural gas demand,…