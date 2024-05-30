30 May, 24

Chevron Close to Signing Natural Gas Exploration Deal With Algeria

Algeria’s state-owned energy firm Sonatrach expects to sign in the coming days an agreement with Chevron that is set to boost the country’s natural gas production, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab has said.  The deal with the U.S. supermajor will be signed “within the next few days,” Arkab told state television in an interview carried by Bloomberg. Algeria, the North African OPEC producer, is looking to raise its natural gas production and exports and will remain a key provider of gas to Europe, the minister…

