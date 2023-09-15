Chevron Continues Australian LNG Exports Despite Plant Fault And Strikes

Chevron’s two LNG facilities continue to export cargoes despite the escalated strikes and a fault at one of the plants that shut down 25% of LNG production, Reuters reported on Friday, citing vessel-tracking data from LSEG Eikon and Kpler. A tanker loaded LNG at the Wheatstone export facility on Thursday and is bound for Japan, while another tanker loaded a cargo for China at the Gorgon plant on the same day, according to the shipping data. On Thursday, LNG production at Wheatstone was reduced by 25% after a fault, the day on which trade…