Chevron Getting Ready For New Oil Drilling In Venezuela

As Chevron scrambles to recoup some $3 billion in losses over its Venezuela oil projects, the U.S. oil giant is now gearing up to launch a new drilling campaign that could add 65,000 barrels per day within a year, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. Chevron has joint ventures with Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA, but further drilling operations have been on hold since sanctions were expanded in 2019 following questions about the legitimacy of 2018 elections in which Nicolas Maduro assumed the presidency. The Chevron-PDVSA joint…