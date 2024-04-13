Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

Chevron’s acquisition of Guyana superstar Hess could be delayed until next year thanks to Exxon Mobil’s arbitration case, Hess said in a Friday securities filing. Hess said in the filing that the $53 billion merger could be delayed until 2025. The deal was originally supposed to close this summer. Both Exxon and CNOOC have brought cases against the acquisition, arguing that, as current partners with Hess in the prolific Stabroek block, they legally have the right of first refusal. In October, Chevron said that it would purchase Hess…