Chevron LNG Plant Returns To Full Production As Strikes Continue

Chevron’s Wheatstone LNG export facility in Australia has returned to full production after a fault at the plant cut output by around 25% last week, the U.S. supermajor said on Monday as strikes at its two Australian facilities escalate amid labor disagreements. Last Thursday, LNG production at Wheatstone was reduced by 25% after a fault, the day on which trade unions escalated their strikes at the plant and the other Chevron LNG facility, Gorgon. The fault at the Australian plant coincided with the escalation of the strikes at…