Chevron Reports Lower-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported on Friday lower-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, as international downstream weakness and maintenance at both the upstream and downstream operations weighed on profits. Chevron booked earnings of $6.5 billion, or $3.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $11.2 billion, or $5.78 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Last year, all oil majors were reporting record quarterly and annual profits amid soaring crude oil and natural gas prices. Chevron’s…