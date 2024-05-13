13 May, 24

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Uncategorized

One of Chevy’s longest running vehicle models has now fallen at the hands of the company’s transition to EVs. The Chevy Malibu will be no longer, according to a new report from Car and Driver.  The Chevy Malibu, one of the longest-running and most successful vehicles in history, is being discontinued again. Chevrolet informed Car and Driver that production will end in November 2024 as the automaker invests $390 million in its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas. Car and Driver reports that GM will also pause production of the Cadillac XT4 in…

