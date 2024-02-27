Chile Looks to New Tech to Bolster Natural Gas Production

Chilean energy company Empresa Nacional del Petroleo, or ENAP, has signed a deal with California-based Upwing Energy—a gas tech innovation service company—to deploy a Subsurface Compressor System to enhance recoverability and production in the country. The production gains expected to be reached could be as high as 200%., with natural gas reserves increasing by as much as 70%, a Tuesday press release revealed. The technology centers around a subsurface compressor that is placed miles beneath the surface within the well. Compared to…