China And U.S. Dominate Global Seaport Trade

According to the World Bank, global seaport trade traffic reached 841 million TEUs (20-foot container equivalent units) in 2021. In this infographic, Visual Capitalist’s Freny Fernandes and Winifred Amase use that data to highlight the countries with the highest seaport trade traffic. China Leads All Seaport Trade Traffic With a third of the world’s total seaport trade traffic surrounding its many ports, it’s no surprise to see China on top of the list. In addition to owning seven of the world’s 10 busiest ports, the country also…