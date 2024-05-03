China, Australia, and Russia Dominate Global Gold Production

Over 3,000 tonnes of gold were produced globally in 2023. In this graphic, Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu lists the world’s leading countries in terms of gold production. These figures come from the latest USGS publication on gold statistics (published January 2024). China, Australia, and Russia Produced the Most Gold in 2023 China was the top producer in 2023, responsible for over 12% of total global production, followed by Australia and Russia. Gold mines in China are primarily concentrated in eastern provinces such as Shandong, Henan, Fujian,…