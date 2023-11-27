China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High

China is ramping up coal and natural gas production, imports, and consumption as its electricity demand jumped in the year’s second half and looks to hit a record-high winter peak demand. Chinese authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s shortages and spiking prices and have instructed utilities and producers to maximize imports and output before the winter. Ahead of the 2023/2024 heating season, China looks better prepared to meet peak power demand than in the previous winter. China sees…