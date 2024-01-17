China Breaks Oil Import Records in Landmark Year

Watching China for a sense of where oil prices are heading has become standard practice among analysts in the past decade—and with a good reason. The Asian powerhouse has become a weathervane for global oil demand as it has become the top importer and second-largest consumer of the most traded commodity in the world. And despite nagging doubts, last year was another when China did not disappoint. Earlier this month, customs authorities reported that oil imports had broken the previous record, reaching 11.28 million bpd last year.…