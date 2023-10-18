China Could Rescue The West From The Diesel Crunch

China could come to the rescue of a tight global diesel market once again, as it did at the end of last year, thanks to expected higher distillate exports at the end of 2023. The West is headed for the winter season of higher heating oil and gasoil consumption amid low diesel stocks in Europe and the United States, lower supply of diesel-yielding higher-sulfur crudes from the Middle East, and the temporary Russian ban on diesel exports that disrupted global flows at the end of September and early October. China could be the exporter to save…