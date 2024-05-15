China Could See Record-High LNG Imports in 2024

China could beat its 2021 all-time high of LNG imports this year, as industrial and commercial sectors are set to drive demand for the super-chilled fuel, an official at state-held energy giant PetroChina said on Wednesday. Chinese LNG imports hit a record high of 78.8 million metric tons in 2021. The following year saw the first decline in LNG imports as prices soared in the energy crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last year, China imported around 71.2 million metric tons of LNG. This year, the world’s top LNG importer could…