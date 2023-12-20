China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

A Chinese company, Shipbuilding Industry Corp., is exploring the possibility of building container facilities at the Kazakh port cities of Aktau and Kuryk, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport. A ministry statement added that China Railways Group Ltd. has “expressed interest in projects to modernize existing [routes] and build new railway lines.” Discussions have so far yielded no specific deals. In neighboring Kyrgyzstan, representatives of Kyrgyz Railways (KTZ) say freight rail traffic in the country experienced…