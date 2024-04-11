China Exports Gasoline Using Blockchain In Unprecedented Move

China’s Sinochem Energy Technology Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of state-owned multinational conglomerate Sinochem Corp., has successfully completed the shipment of gasoline from China’s Quanzhou City to Singapore using blockchain technology. According to Sinochecm, this marks “the first time that blockchain applications have been applied to all key participants in the commodity trading process.” However, the company points out its first blockchain shipment was carried out in Dec. 2017 whereby it imported crude…